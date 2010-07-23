Atmosphere @ The Riverside Theater, Sept. 9

The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is 2008's When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold, which was chased by a free digital EP in 2009, Leak At Willthe 23-date "To All My Friends" fall tour will be a label affair, pairing Atmosphere with fellow Rhymesayers acts Blueprint (who does have a new album coming out) and the recently signed duo Grieves & Budo. DJ Rare Groove rounds out the bill.

The show will be Atmosphere's first Milwaukee appearance since they last played the Riverside Theater on Nov. 1, 2008.

General admission tickets are $22.50 and go on sale Friday, July 30 at noon.