Bay View Announces Chill on the Hill Line-Up

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has announced the 2009 line-up of its summer Tuesday-night concert series at the Humboldt Park band shell, Chill on the Hill. The series has grown in the past four years to become one of the neighborhood's flagship events, filling the park's band shell with 1,500-plus patrons and picnickers on especially clement nights. As usual, this year's line-up features a hodge-podge of genres, all of them family-friendly. Headliners begin at 6:30 p.m., with openers warming up the crowd at 6 p.m.

The schedule:

May 26 - Chill on the Hill Warm Up with Bay View Area School

performances

June 2 - Paul Cebar - Opening Night

June 9 - Sharking Hour/Aimless Blades - Alternative/Americana Double Bill

June 16 - Copperbox - Pre-Polish Fest

June 23 - Pupy Costello and His Big City Honky Tonk

June 30 - American Legion Band - Patriotic and Standards

July 7 - Christopher's Project - Jazz

July 14 - Lumberhorn - Country Americana

July 21 - Sue DeBaco and Wise Fools - Blues

July 28 - Swing Nouveau - Big Band/Swing

August 4 - KT Rusch and the Universal Love Band - World Music/Kids & Family

Night

August 11 - Reilly - Pre-Irish Fest/Celtic Folk Rock

August 18 - Mud River Lee and the Bluegrass Orchestra

August 25 - The Lillies/Longacre - Alternative/Americana Double Bill

September 1 - De La Buena - Finale