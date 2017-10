The Bay View Bash street festival returns to South Kinnickinnic Avenue this year on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This week, organizers announced the event's music and entertainment schedule, which is listed below:

× ­The Shepherd Express & 88.9 Radio Milwaukee - (South) 11:30am - 1pm BSG 1:30 - 2:30 BSG 3:00 - 4:00 Joyride 4:30 - 5:30 Joyride 6:00 - 7:30 Brandon James 8:00 - 10:00 Bad Boy All-Stars f/ Steve Grimm and Scotty B.

× Gruber Law & The Wisconsin Gazette Stage - (Middle) 11am - 12:30pm David Drake 1:00 - 2:30 Annie B.

3:00 - 4:30 Rachel Trapp and Cole Waters 5:00 - 6:30 Mojo Perry 7:00 - 8:00 Jimmy @ the Prom 8:30 - 10:00 Herman Astro

× Groppi's Food Market & OnMilwaukee .com - (North) 12:00pm - 1:00 Aqua Nauts 1:15 - 2:15 Dick Satan Trio 2:30 - 3:30 1956 3:45 - 4:45 Wild Ghosts 5:30 - 6:30 When Water Turns to Air 6:30 - 8:15 Lova Nova 8:30 - 10:00 Happy Talk Band

× Children's Area Stage 12:00pm Rhythms & Tunes with Ms. Taku 1:00 Rainbow Randa 2:00 Princess of Magic 3:00 Rhythms & Tunes with Ms. Taku 4:00 Rainbow Randa 5:00 TBA