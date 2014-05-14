Body Futures Offer a Tuneful Spin on Math Rock on "A Complete Divorce."

Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't offered much in the way of record material. That'll change this August when they release their Shane Hochstetler-produced full-length debut Brand New Silhouettes for Latest Flame Records.

In advance of its Aug. 12 release, this week the band debuted the first finished taste of that album, "A Complete Divorce.", which demonstrates that math rock doesn't have to be defined exclusively by wonky time signatures and huffing male aggression. It's a smooth, persistently tuneful track that puts the spotlight on singer Dixie Jacobs' steely voice.

You can stream the track below, via Bandcamp.