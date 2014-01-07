Break Out the Brandy: Burnhearts' Mitten Fest Returns For a Second Chilly Year

Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year.

The winter festival, which drew big crowds to Bay View's Potter Street last February thanks to a solid music lineup and some comparatively mild weather, will feature music from four Milwaukee bands—The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand—as well as an array of specialty drinks, including bourbon barrel-aged brandy Old Fashioneds and ginger brandy. There will also be a selection of rare beers from Central Waters Brewing Company and Founders Brewing Co.

Local artist Cortney Heimerl will curate a craft fair, and hot food will be provided by Honeypie and Goodkind, a restaurant Burnhearts owners William and Jessica Seidel plan to open this spring in Bay View at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., in the former Mama DeMarinis location.

The event is free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to bring non-perishable food and warm clothes to donate to the Hunger Task Force.