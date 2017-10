Bright Eyes will return to Milwaukee for a Sunday, April 3 show at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its first album in four years, The People's Key, which frontman Conor Oberst recorded after a hiatus from the band that found him recording a couple of tame solo albums with his Mystic Valley Band and a record with the group Monsters of Folk.

General admission tickets to the show are $25 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at noon.