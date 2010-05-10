Broken Social Scene @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 3

The Canadian indie-rock ensemble Broken Social Scene will play the Pabst Theater on Oct. 3, the venue announced this morning. Since their 2002 breakout album, You Forgot It In People, the group has been one of indie-rock's preeminent institutions, a launching pad for deserving side- and satellite projects (including Metric, Stars, Apostle of Hustle and Do Make Say Think) and successful solo careers (particularly that of breakout star Feist). The group is touring behind its latest effort, Forgiveness Rock Record, a lovely album shaded with post-rock textures and indie-pop harmonies.

General admission tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon.