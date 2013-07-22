Built to Spill Will Return to Turner Hall in November

Indie-rock veterans Built to Spill will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, November 15, the venue announced this morning. They last played the ballroom in 2010, when they were touring behind their latest album, 2009's There is No Enemy . The band had been fairly quiet in the years since, taking a rare break from the road before announcing a new lineup this year. Longtime drummer Scott Plouf and bassist Brett Nelson have left the band, replaced by new guys Steve Gere and Jason Albertini.

Slam Funk and The Warm Hair will open for the Nov. 15 show. General admission tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, July 26 at noon.