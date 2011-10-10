Cage the Elephant and Joy Formidable to Headline 102.1 Holiday Concert

Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth annual Big Snow Show holiday concert at the Rave on Thursday, Dec. 15, the station announced today. They\'ll be joined on the bill by the Welsh band The Joy Formidable, who this year cracked alt-rock playlists with their exceptional full-length debut, The Big Roar, an Arcade Fire-sized rock epic with prog and grunge undertones. The garage-leaning Kentucky alternative band Sleeper Agent will open.

Tickets are $22.50 ($27.50 V.I.P.) and go on sale Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.