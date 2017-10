Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP

×

LOFT - A SALAAM MALE GENIE (Chants beat chop)

coucou chloe - doom

Bored Lord - Devil Talkin’

Ca$h Bandicoot - Bells

Superfície - Cerol

JAVASCRIPT - P!nky Ring

Randomer - Juju

Chants - Crushed Lollipop (VIP)

SHALT x Sean Paul - Temperature (MICHAELBRAILEY ‘Archeron’ ULTIMATE DESTRUCTION EDIT)

NKC - No Drama

NOIRE - TWO FUQS

Air Max ‘97 x Sia - HPE Heart

TSVI - Assam’s Children

Tim Hecker - No Drums

Superfície - Febre Do Vale

David Bowie - I Can’t Give Everything Away (Farewell mix)

w. baer - what’s to come

Chants - Crushed Lollipop (SHALT remix)

CYPHR - Stretch Reflex

Chants - Susurrus pt. II (Sim Hutchins remix)

GRRL x Mariah - We Belong Together (MICHAELBRAILEY ‘Workout’ RUNAWAY GYM Edit)

Balasa - Teri Duniya (Drum mix)

Mumdance & Logos - Drum Boss (Jawside edit)

Ophex - Trailer Home

Lil Crack - Tactical Violence

Bonaventure - Riposte

Scientist - Plague of the Zombies



It's been a little over a year since Wisconsin producer released his tactile, expressive LP We Are All Underwater , and he's got some new material on the horizon. He'll release a new EP on Los Angeles' Astral Plane Recordings this month, and in the run up to it he's been sharing some extras, including a dizzying DJ set for London's popular NTS Radio and an EP featuring remixes from SHALT, Liquid City Motors and Sim Hutchins.You can stream both below, but first here's the tracklist for his 50-minute DJ set. It's fast and wide-ranging; you can get some serious housework done to this thing: