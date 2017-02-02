Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP

×
It's been a little over a year since Wisconsin producer released his tactile, expressive LP We Are All Underwater, and he's got some new material on the horizon. He'll release a new EP on Los Angeles' Astral Plane Recordings this month, and in the run up to it he's been sharing some extras, including a dizzying DJ set for London's popular NTS Radio and an EP featuring remixes from SHALT, Liquid City Motors and Sim Hutchins.
You can stream both below, but first here's the tracklist for his 50-minute DJ set. It's fast and wide-ranging; you can get some serious housework done to this thing:
LOFT - A SALAAM MALE GENIE (Chants beat chop)
coucou chloe - doom
Bored Lord - Devil Talkin’
Ca$h Bandicoot - Bells
Superfície - Cerol
JAVASCRIPT - P!nky Ring
Randomer - Juju
Chants - Crushed Lollipop (VIP)
SHALT x Sean Paul - Temperature (MICHAELBRAILEY ‘Archeron’ ULTIMATE DESTRUCTION EDIT)
NKC - No Drama
NOIRE - TWO FUQS
Air Max ‘97 x Sia - HPE Heart
TSVI - Assam’s Children
Tim Hecker - No Drums
Superfície - Febre Do Vale
David Bowie - I Can’t Give Everything Away (Farewell mix)
w. baer - what’s to come
Chants - Crushed Lollipop (SHALT remix)
CYPHR - Stretch Reflex
Chants - Susurrus pt. II (Sim Hutchins remix)
GRRL x Mariah - We Belong Together (MICHAELBRAILEY ‘Workout’ RUNAWAY GYM Edit)
Balasa - Teri Duniya (Drum mix)
Mumdance & Logos - Drum Boss (Jawside edit)
Ophex - Trailer Home
Lil Crack - Tactical Violence
Bonaventure - Riposte
Scientist - Plague of the Zombies