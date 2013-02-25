Chill on the Hill is Looking For Bands

×

Chill on the Hill features local bands, but those with a Bay View connection are considered over those without a Bay View connection. "We have a commitment to local, original music at Chill on the Hill, so we're looking for an eclectic mix of musical genres with family-friendly acts," said Carol Voss, the BVNA's Chill on the Hill music series founder and BVNA Entertainment Chair.



Local bands are encouraged to submit their bands' information, adhering to this list of requirements, to Carol Voss by the end of the day on Sunday, March 17th, 2013. Submissions or inquiries must be emailed to bvnachill@gmail.com with "Chill on the Hill" in the subject line. Respectfully, no late entries can be accommodated due to the large number of submissions.



Bands are encouraged to submit their information even if their bands weren't selected in the past. Rained-out performances are always invited back the following year. "It can take bands a few years due to limited dates, previous rain-outs, and our desire to offer a variety," Voss explained. Openers must be acoustic or up to a three-piece band.



The Bay View Neighborhood Association has issued a call for bands at its summer Chill on the Hill concert series. The BVNA detailed the process for applying in a press release this weekend.Chill on the Hill runs Tuesday nights June 4 through Aug. 27 this year.