Citing Sheduling Conflicts, Daughtry... well, you know how this ends

Realizing he really should have checked his calendar before committing to play the BMO Harris Pavilion, and promising that he usually doesn\'t do this but he totally forgot he had prior obligations, Daughtry has canceled his upcoming Aug. 6 show in Milwaukee due to "scheduling conflicts." <br /><br />Online and phone ticket purchases will be refunded automatically, but "refunds will not include any shipping charges incurred," according to a press release from the venue. However "customers may bring their Daughtry tickets to the Summerfest Box Office to receive $10 off the purchase of any ticket to tomorrow night's performance of BOSTON with special guest Starship happening Friday, August 3 or My Morning Jacket with special guest Band of Horses on Saturday, August 11."