Concert Announcement Round-Up: Mike Doughty, Andrew W.K., Nero, Tyga, Tech N9ne

<p> Milwaukee\'s spring concert calender was fleshed out considerably over the last week, with big announcements from several venues. Among the performers visiting the city in the coming months are rappers Tyga and Tech N9ne, dubstep star Nero, party-rock hero Andrew W.K., and Mike Doughty, the former Soul Coughing frontman who is touring behind his new memoir, <em>The Book of Drugs</em>.<br /><br /><strong>Potawatomi Bingo Casino Northern Lights Theater</strong>:<br /><br />March 23 - Boys II Men, 8 p.m., $45/$35 (on sale 2/10) <br />March 23 - Asleep At The Wheel, Time: TBD, $15 (on sale 2/24) <br /><br /><strong>The Rave</strong>:<br /><br />March 10 - Tyga, 8 p.m., $22.50/$27.50 (on sale 2/3)<br />March 15 - Toots & The Maytals, 8 p.m., $22 (on sale 2/3)<br />March 23 - Andrew W.K.: 10 Years of Partying Tour, 8 p.m., $20<br />April 14 - Frankenstein Brothers ft. Buckethead & That 1 Guy, 8 p.m., $25 (on sale 2/4)<br />June 2 -Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., $24.50/$29.50 (on sale 2/3)<br /><br /><strong>The Riverside Theater</strong>:<br /><br />April 8 - Nero, 7 p.m., $30<br /><br /><strong>Shank Hall</strong>:<br /><br />March 8 - Roger Clyne (solo), 8 p.m. $15<br />March 25 - Mike Doughty, The Book of Drugs: reading, concert, Q&A, 8 p.m., $25<br />April 26 - Green River Ordinance, 8 p.m., $10<br />May 18 - Mary Fahl, 8 p.m. $25</p> <p> </p> <p><br /></p>