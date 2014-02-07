Coolio Will Help The Milwaukee Bucks Turn This Season Around

Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper and TMZ regular Coolio. Who better to help the team cultivate an image of success and relevance?

As part of the promotion, upper-level seats are priced at Y2K-era levels beginning at just $7, a discount over the team's usual price of "no thanks" and "I have other plans that night."