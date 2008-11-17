Crouton Music Closes Up Shop

×
An international staple of the experimental music scene, and one of the foundation's of Milwaukee's music smaller experimental music scene, Jon Mueller's Crouton Music record label will be closing, Mueller announced in a Crouton mailing list e-mail last night. The percussionist followed up with the Shepherd, explaining he want more time to focus on music (for those keeping score, he does double duty, playing both solo and with Collections of Colonies of Bees).
From the mass Crouton e-mail:
All things must come to an end.
After 10 years and over 40 releases, Crouton will be closing. There are many people who without their help, none of this would havebeen possible. Even those simply readingthese messages took part in something thatconsumed a big part of my life, and for that,I thank you. Those that supported the labelby buying releases, I can't thank you enough, and hope you've enjoyed them as much as I have.
Very special thanks also to Chris Rosenau, Scott Kawczynski, Jim Schoenecker,Andrew McKenzie, Hal Rammel, Dan Warburton,Tom Wincek, Jason Kahn, Bhob Rainey, Patrick Monaghan, Evangelinos Evangelos, Frans de Waard,Jochen Schwartz, Jerome Noetinger, Jimmy Johnson, and all the artists I've been able to work with over the years. These people helped in many ways to make the label possible, and the relationships were truly a pleasure.
Croutonmusic.com will remain active into 2009, and orders placed through the site will be filled with the same promptness as usual. However, no new titleswill be produced. At an undetermined time, the sitewill be closed, and the remaining releases will no longer be available.