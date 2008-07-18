The Curious Acting Career of Method and Red

Of all the acts playing the Rock the Bells festival in Chicago tomorrow, I’m easily the most excited for Method Man and Redman’s shared set. To blow off some of anticipation, I was going to post a couple of fun Meth and Red music videos, until I got distracted by how absolutely awful the duo’s non-musical collaborations have been.

First, there was their not-particularly-good movie How High:

Which was, of course, but a prelude to their not-particularly-watchable television show:

And then their brand-killing Powerstripe deodorant commercials (which even YouTube won’t touch.

Oh well. So here’s hoping that their show tomorrow focuses more on the (mostly excellent) music they make together, and not their obnoxious two-man comedy bit. Oh: And here’s hoping they fill the stage with large, dancing mascots and, perhaps, monkeys.