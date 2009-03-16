Cursive @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 20

Critics were divided on Mama, I'm Swollen, the sixth album by Omaha's curve ball-throwing indie-rock band Cursive, but we're not. Though it tones down the foam-mouthed punk of their earlier, more overtly emo releases, it replaces it with richly orchestrated indie-pop with ample nods to The Cure and singer Tim Kasher's other band, The Good Life.

This clip of the band's performance on David Letterman Friday night gives you some idea what their May 20 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom might be like. Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday at noon.