Good news for Dave Matthews fans who don't like the drive to Alpine Valley: The Dave Matthews Band will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the venue announced this morning. The group will play Wednesday, July 2 as part of its "A Very Special Evening with Dave Matthews Band" tour, which will feature two nightly sets that will feature the band winding "through numerous configurations—from electric to acoustic, from full-throttle numbers featuring the entire band to more intimate moments featuring small groups of band members—including a stripped-down pairing of Matthews with guitarist Tim Reynolds, performing as an acoustic duo, as they occasionally do when the band is off the road." Guests are expected to join the group on the road throughout the tour, which the band says hopes will surprise longtime fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., though Dave Matthews fan club members and Citi Private Pass members can gain access to pre-sales on Jan. 16 and Feb. 3, respectively. Ticket price information has not yet been announced.