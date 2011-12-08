Daytrotter Hosts Blessed Feathers

As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site posted this afternoon. As always, the recordings are accompanied by a nice essay from site founder Sean Moeller.

You\'ll need to register with Daytrotter to stream or download the recordings, but you\'ll probably want an account with the site anyway, if you don\'t already have one. Collections of Colonies of Bees are among the bands that have banked sessions which should be posted in the near future.