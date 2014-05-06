De La Buena, 5 Card Studs and Fresh Cut Collective Among the 2014 Chill on the Hill Headliners

De La Buena at Bay View's Chill on the Hill
Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert series in Humboldt Park today, and it's heavy on crowd favorites. The series runs Tuesday nights beginning at 6 p.m. and runs through Aug. 26.
The complete lineup is below.
June
June 3 – Dick Satan Trio/Crazy Rocket Fuel with Bay View Middle and High School Drum Line
June 10 – (Green Night) Extra Crispy Brass Band
June 17 – Killer Joe /Mike Benign Compulsion
June 24 – I’m Not A Pilot with Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corp
July
July 1 – American Legion Band
July 8 – Fuzee/Jacobi and the Pillowsnatchers
July 15 – Aluar Pearls/Painted Pearls
July 22 – De La Buena
July 29 – Vitrolum Republic/The Whiskeybelles
August
August 5 – (Kids and Family Night) The Maji/Fresh Cut Collective and Friends
August 12 – Reilly
August 19 – 5 Card Studs (Run for Parks)
August 26 – Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound