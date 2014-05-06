De La Buena, 5 Card Studs and Fresh Cut Collective Among the 2014 Chill on the Hill Headliners

× Expand De La Buena at Bay View's Chill on the Hill

Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert series in Humboldt Park today, and it's heavy on crowd favorites. The series runs Tuesday nights beginning at 6 p.m. and runs through Aug. 26.

The complete lineup is below.

June

June 3 – Dick Satan Trio/Crazy Rocket Fuel with Bay View Middle and High School Drum Line

June 10 – (Green Night) Extra Crispy Brass Band

June 17 – Killer Joe /Mike Benign Compulsion

June 24 – I’m Not A Pilot with Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corp

July

July 1 – American Legion Band

July 8 – Fuzee/Jacobi and the Pillowsnatchers

July 15 – Aluar Pearls/Painted Pearls

July 22 – De La Buena

July 29 – Vitrolum Republic/The Whiskeybelles

August

August 5 – (Kids and Family Night) The Maji/Fresh Cut Collective and Friends

August 12 – Reilly

August 19 – 5 Card Studs (Run for Parks)

August 26 – Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound