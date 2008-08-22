Death Cab to play Okobos Music Festival

It's a bit out of the Milwaukee area—actually, a good deal out of the Milwaukee area—but it deserves some attention nonetheless: A new line of "socially responsible" footwear called Okobos is launching itself this October with a concert in Green Bay featuring Death Cab for Cutie (more popular than ever), Ben Folds (still doing the Elton John piano thing) and Jewel (now more country-ish than you remember her).

The show is Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Resch Center, and is Death Cab's only Wisconsin stop on this tour.

I'm pretty bad at vetting charity concerts, because it's difficult to gauge how much of the proceeds actually make their way to the intended charities. In this case, $10 from each pair of Okobos sold at the festival goes toward fighting child poverty—which is, of course, far different from $10 of each ticket sale going to fight child poverty.

More information about the show is available at www.okobosmusicfestival.com.