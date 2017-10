DJ Doc B Bouncing Back After Shooting

­Last week Milwaukee DJ Maurice "Doc B" Beckley, one of Milwaukee's first hip-hop DJs, was shot in the head outside of a north side bar in what Milwaukee UP's JC Poppe reported was apparently not a direct attack on Beckley. He has been recovering nicely, and is now back home. On Tuesday, he posted a high-spirited message to ­his Facebook page before heading to­ the polls:

WHAT UP MILWAUKEE & BEYOND I'M OUT THE HOSPITAL DOIN BETTER BUT THE LOVE & SUPPORT HAS BEEN NUTS YALL REALLY RHODE W/ME & MY BETTER 1/2 EVEN MADE SURE MY EX'S WERE KEPT IN THE LOOP ON MY CONDITION I'M A VERY BLESSED & LUCKY DUDE TO HAVE THIS KIND OF ENERGY BEHIND ME THANK U ALL & I WILL BE VOTING 2DAY IF NUTHING MORE THAN RESPECT FOR THOSE WHO MARCHCHED & DIED & LOBBIED FOR US TO BE ABLE TOO

­­We wish him a continued quick and complete recovery.­