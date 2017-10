Dope Folks Recaps its Year with a Mixtape

×

1. RAST RFC: "Drive By" from "The Story of a Legend Vol. 2"

2. REGGIE CAPERS: "Mo Bang" from "TIme & Time Again EP"

3. OMNISCENCE: "Total Domination" from "Elektra Emancipation"

4. STEZO: "Here To School Ya" from "Unreleased & Rarities"

5. POETIC MENACE: "Rymezof Daassassin" from "Rymezof (Daassassin)"

6. K-OTIX: "Step Back" from "Dat Series Vol.1 1993-1995"

7. BLACK SHEEP "Wax On" from "Unreleased & Rarites"

8. THE CAGE & YORK DIESEL: "Death Trap" from "Wreck On The Set"

9. ORIGINAL RUFFNECKS: "Rack Em Up" from "Explicit EP"

10. SIM CITY ft. STRONG ARM STEADY: "Heatstroke" from "Killed By Def Vol. 3"

11. PROPHETS OF THE GHETTO: "Wreckless Writers" from "Wreckless Writers Pt. 2"

12. AUTOMATIC: "Zulu Beats" from "Art Imitates Life"

13. DEEP IN DA CIRCLE: "So (Where I Live At!)" from "It's Harlem"

14. M.A.C.-10: "L.F.T.C.I." from "Soul On A Roll"

15. DJ STITCHES & RHYME VALORE: "In Da World" from "Another Sleepless Night"

16. SNAFU!: "Light it Up (B-Boy Mix)" from "Blunt Smokers '95-'98"

17. DARC MIND: "Eloquent Gangster" from "Antediluvian EP Vol. 2"

18. CRITICAL MASZ: "Street Life" from "Killed By Def Vol.4: The White Shadow"

19. COURAGEOUS CHIEF "Ain't No Time" from "The Birth of Popa Chief"

20. LONE CATALYSTS: "Rhyme & Uplift" from "The Prequel '94-'96"

21. WILL VILL: "Dreams of Getting Murdered" from "The Arrival" Part 1



Since 2010, Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records has been digging up rare, unreleased and lost hip-hop from the genre's golden age and releasing it on limited-edition vinyl. Five years in, they're still unearthing some incredible discoveries. This year saw the label shine a light on overlooked acts like Omniscence, Reggie Capers and Stezo. For those who haven't been keeping up with the their new releases, the label made it a little easier this week by posting a new end of year mixtape, which includes tracks from every 12-inch it released this year, as well as others from previous releases that are still in stock.The mixtape, and the complete tracklist, are below.