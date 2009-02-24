Drive-By Truckers Postpone Milwaukee Show

×
No word from the venue itself on this one yet, but late last night the Drive-By Truckers publicist announced that the band is postponing this week's shows, including tomorrow night's date at the Turner Hall Ballroom.
The Drive-By Truckers will be rescheduling their remaining tour dates this week. Patterson Hood was forced to sit out of this past weekend's shows due to walking pneumonia and needs some more time to recuperate. The band sends their sincere apologizes. Your original ticket will be valid for the rescheduled shows. Anyone that is unable to make the new date may obtain a refund at the point of purchase.
The following dates are postponed:
Tue Feb 24 Lexington KY THE DAME
Wed Feb 25 Milwaukee WI TURNER HALL
Thu Feb 26 St. Louis MO PAGEANT
Fri Feb 27 Memphis TN NEW DAISY
Sat Feb 28 Tuscaloosa, AL JUPITER BAR & GRILL
Rescheduled dates:
Thu March 26 Lexington KY THE DAME
Fri March 27 Memphis TN NEW DAISY
Sat March 28 St. Louis MO PAGEANT
We're working on rescheduling Milwaukee and Tuscaloosa and hope to have news on those shows soon.