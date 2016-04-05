Echo and the Bunnymen Will Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 30 years

× Expand Courtesy Pabst Theater Group

One of the greatest post-punk bands of the '80s is finally returning to Milwaukee. Though Echo and the Bunnymen have released some surprisingly solid reunion records since reforming in the '90s, none of the group's recent tours have taken them through Milwaukee. That'll change this fall, when the band plays its first Milwaukee show in more than 30 years at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The band's last time playing the city was at the long-demolished Uptown Theatre in 1984, according to the venue.

The group, which includes original members Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant, will headline Turner Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, April 8 at noon.