Eric & Magill Raise Money for Vinyl Pressing

Since they posted it for free streaming on their Bandcamp page last fall, the only way to hear Ryan Weber and Eric Osterman's album as Eric & Magill, All Those I know, has been online. Now the two have launched a Kickstarter fund-raising campaign to give their lush, guest-laden indie-pop album a proper vinyl release through the local boutique label Ten Atoms.

The duo is trying to raise $1,750 by March 17, and they're offering considerable incentives. Any donation of more than a buck will be rewarded with a download link for a couple album B-sides. Donations of $25 are good for a copy of the LP. For $250 the duo will write you a song; and for $500 they'll write you a song and guarantee it's on their next record. Act now if you're hoping to get them to record another Packers novelty song in time for the Super Bowl.