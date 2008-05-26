Evan's Memorial Day Porch Mix

Memorial Day marks not only the official start of summer, but also the official start of “sit on your porch while listening to music from a boom box with questionable audio” season. Seriously. It’s on most calendars—look it up. If you’re looking for some song suggestions to pad your personalized porch-rocking mix CD, here are 10 can’t-miss tracks that, for various reasons, scream summer. Break out the orange soda, load up your trunk with friends, revelers and grilling accessories and invite Redman over, because boom-box season has arrived:

Trick Daddy ft. Cee-Lo and Big Boi – “In Da Wind”

×

Big Tymers – “Still Fly”

×

Black Moon – “Who Got The Props”

×

Luniz – “I Got 5 On It”

×

Redman – “Let’s Get Dirty”

×

Pharoahe Monch – “Simon Says”

×

Blackstreet – “No Diggity”

×

Das EFX – “Rap Scholar”

×

Clipse – “When The Last Time”

×

Coolio – “Fantastic Voyage”