Evan's Memorial Day Porch Mix

Memorial Day marks not only the official start of summer, but also the official start of “sit on your porch while listening to music from a boom box with questionable audio” season. Seriously. It’s on most calendars—look it up. If you’re looking for some song suggestions to pad your personalized porch-rocking mix CD, here are 10 can’t-miss tracks that, for various reasons, scream summer. Break out the orange soda, load up your trunk with friends, revelers and grilling accessories and invite Redman over, because boom-box season has arrived:
Trick Daddy ft. Cee-Lo and Big Boi – “In Da Wind”
Big Tymers – “Still Fly”
Black Moon – “Who Got The Props”
Luniz – “I Got 5 On It”
Redman – “Let’s Get Dirty”
Pharoahe Monch – “Simon Says”
Blackstreet – “No Diggity”
Das EFX – “Rap Scholar”
Clipse – “When The Last Time”
Coolio – “Fantastic Voyage”