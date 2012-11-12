And the First 2013 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner Is...

Summerfest has announced its first 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner, and true to form, it's a country act: Jason Aldean. The Macon, Ga., native has been a country mainstay since his single “Hicktown,” a rollicking, irreverent ode to small towns everywhere, reached No. 10 on the country charts back in 2005. But it wasn’t until his third album, 2007's Wide Open , that Aldean truly emerged as one of the South’s most scintillating talents, with three consecutive songs peaking at No. 1. The first, “She’s Country,” became a crossover mega-hit, while the third, “The Truth,” was a lovelorn change-up that established Aldean as one of the genre's preeminent heart-breakers.

Aldean will play the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29 with openers Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., though a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. to people who follow Summerfest on Facebook or Twitter.