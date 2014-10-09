Fleetwood Mac Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center in February

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played the BMO Harris Bradley Center just this summer as part of a co-headlining bill with Rod Stewart, but when she returns in February she'll have a lot more company. Fleetwood Mac will headline the Bradley Center on Thursday, Feb. 12, the venue announced today, as part of a tour that will see the return of bandmember Christine McVie to the fold after 16 years away from the group. Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Lindsey Buckingham will be there too, of course.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., following a limited pre-sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. To access that pre-sale use the code "GYPSY" on Ticketmaster.com.