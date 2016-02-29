Flight of the Conchords Are Coming Back to Milwaukee

Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have dedicated much of their time to outside film projects since their cult HBO ended its run after just two seasons six years ago, but the comedy duo has regrouped for periodic reunion tours and has been working on new material. Their upcoming "Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords" tour will bring them back to Milwaukee for the first time in seven years.

The wry New Zealanders will return to the Riverside for a performance Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m., the venue announced today. Reserved-seat tickets are $55 and $39.50 and go on sale Friday, March 4 at noon.