FM 102.1 Cuts Ties with Brian Kramp

FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp and Adler show," he wrote. "As of today FM 102/1 has decided to end their relationship with me, Kramp. Any e-mails, phone calls, comments can be directed directly to them. From the bottom my heart, thank you!"

Station program director Jacent Jackson confirmed in an email that Kramp's contract had not been renewed. In a brief press release from the station this afternoon quotes him saying "We thank Kramp for his efforts and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

What this means for FM 102.1's morning programming or Kramp's longtime co-host Jon Adler isn't immediately clear. The Kramp and Adler Twitter account has been taken down, as have most prominent references to the show on the station's website. Where the duo's morning show focused heavily on comedy and interviews, the station's press release says that 102.1 "will be moving to a more music driven format in morning drive with details to come."