That shirtless fat dude from all those Clear Channel billboards has a reason to dance extra grotesquely this week. Yesterday the radio giant announced that Milwaukee's not-quite-classic-rock station, 97.3 The Brew, will air without commercials on Thursdays, meaning there will now be extra time for Jefferson Starship.­

Dance, fat man, dance!

[Yeah, I'm aware that's a clip from Columbus, Ohio's Brew station. Milwaukee isn't the only city blessed with Dancing Kevin, apparently.­]