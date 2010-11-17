The Futurebirds Do Daytrotter

Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s after-hours Dead Letter Office sessions. Daytrotter's Sean Moeller ends his write-up of the band with some incredible strong praise for the group's live show, which locals will have a chance to check out tomorrow night, when the group plays an $8 bill at the Cactus Club. The Daytrotter session, Moeller writes, "was good, really good as you can plainly hear above, but the live performance that happened later changed everything forever."

Futurebirds will tease their Cactus Show with an appetizer performance at Burnhearts at 6 p.m., which Sonic Diet's Erin Wolf reports will mark the launch of an occasional series of happy-hour, in-store-styled performances at the Bay View bar. She has more details here.

Meanwhile, Futurebirds' 2009 debut EP is streaming for free online at MySpace. Just kidding; it's on Bandcamp, obviously.