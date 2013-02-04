Garbage is Playing the Rave, Too

Following this morning's Fall Out Boy concert announcement, the Rave has announced this afternoon that another recently reunited alternative-rock staple will be headlining the venue. Garbage will play Saturday, April 6 with openers 10 Echo, the venue announced. Tickets are $30 and $40 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Last year Garbage released their fifth album, Not Your Kind of People , after a several-year hiatus, and though it wasn't as well-received as their 2005 reunion album, Bleed Like Me , it attracted some strong reviews. So this show could potentially mark fans' last chance to see the group before they break up and reunite again.