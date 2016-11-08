The Get Down Celebrates the Women of Funk

Milwaukee's trend-setting funk and soul spin The Get Down has been going strong for 13 years now, but the DJs are still finding new ways to keep things fresh. The event will return to Turner Hall Ballroom on Dec. 31 for its annual New Year's Eve party, but first it's hosting a themed night Saturday at Mad Planet called The Get Down Femme Funk & Sister Soul Dance Special
, highlighting some of the overlooked women of '60s and '70s funk. The night begins at 10 p.m. and will also feature DJ sets from Katie Rose, of Bay View bartending fame, and Ramma Lamma
rocker Wendy Norton.
In advance of the event, DJ Andy Noble has also released a knockout mixtape highlighting some of Milwaukee's great women soul singers that he's titled "Not Like You, Boy! Milwaukee Female Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Disco 1965-1985
." From his description:
Thirteen soul, funk, jazz, and disco tracks by Milwaukee female artists spanning 1965-1985.Featuring Barbara Christian, Penny Goodwin, Brenda and the Afroettes, Tina Smith, Sinbad (with Anita Easterling) and more!
It's just one stunning track after another. You can stream it below.