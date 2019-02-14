Get in the Valentine's Day Spirit with Dashcam and Harrison Colby's Covers EP, "True Romance"

Milwaukee musicians Dashcam and Harrison Colby are both best known for their separate but complementary synth-based projects, Dashcam with the '80s-prom-chic dreamwave of his solo recordings and Colby with the radiantly seedy synth-pop of NO/NO. Given that Dashcam produced NO/NO's fantastically peppy last EP, 2017's Twentysomethings, and that both record for Gloss Records, it's not too much of a shock to learn that the two have teamed up once again, but Dashcam and Colby's new True Romance EP is a pleasant surprise nonetheless, a snack-sized covers EP with impeccable song selection.

In addition to a danceable, romanticized take on “Confessions” from the decidedly unromantic Milwaukee rock 'n' roll greats Platinum Boys, they also share synth-blurred, lovesick interpretations of the Stone Roses classic that band built its entire legacy around, “I Wanna Be Adored,” as well as Girls' “Lust 4 Life.”

The EP is available for free streaming and download through Bandcamp.