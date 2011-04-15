Girl Talk, Maroon 5 to Play Summerfest's Miller Lite Oasis

Summerfest announces the 2011 headliners of its Miller Lite Oasis stage yesterday, a mix of perennials like O.A.R. and Matisyahu and more novel inclusions like Girl Talk and Maroon 5. The festival will next announce the lineup for its M&I Classic Rock Stage on Tuesday, April 19 with a free party at the Discovery World's Pilot House from 5 to 7 p.m. that promises live music, appetizers and a free general admission ticket to the festival.

The Miller Lite Oasis lineup is below:

June 29 Matisyahu 10 p.m.

June 30 Better Than Ezra 10 p.m.

July 1 Girl Talk p.m.

July 2 Maroon 5 p.m.

July 3 Rise Against 10 p.m.

July 5 Paul Rodgers 9:30 p.m.

July 6 O.A.R.

July 7 Michael Franti 10 p.m.

July 8 Goo Goo Dolls 10 p.m.

July 9 TBA

July 10 311 10 p.m.