It looks like Alverno College's free world music festival in Humboldt Park Global Union will be back next year. Organizers put out a call for support in July, launching a Kickstart campaign to raise $15,000 for the festival's 2011 event. Yesterday, they met that goal.



Global Union's 2010 concert is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26 in Humboldt Park. The complete lineup is below:

Saturday

1:00 p.m. - Mahala Rai Banda

2:30 p.m. - Joan Soriano

4:00 p.m. - Debo Band with special guests Fendika

Sunday



1:00 p.m. - Delhi 2 Dublin

2:30 p.m. - Meklit Hadero

4:00 p.m. - La Excelencia