I can't say I've ever heard of Jae Ace before, but judging by his new single "Quota," the guy has a great hear for contemporary street rap. It's a banger in the Ace Hood mold, with more than a hint of Future in its crooned chorus, and it features a typically showy verse from Ace's neighbor Pizzle, another Milwaukee rapper who embodies the song's work ethic. The track is the first taste of Ace's mixtape #Noon , which he'll release on Dec. 12.

