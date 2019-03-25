Hello Death's Nathaniel Heuer Debuts a New Project: NAME HYMN

With his distinctive baritone, a voice that seems to command the elements, Nathaniel Heuer is most familiar to Milwaukee music fans for his work with the exploratory folk band Hello Death. Today he debuted a new project: NAME HYMN, a series of collaborations with guest musicians and producer Lawton Hall. Hall also contributed the track art to the project’s first releases, a pair of duets with singer Rae Cassidy.

The tracks recall the dreamier side of Hello Death’s oeuvre. “The Fall” plays like one of those restful songs that Twin Peaks periodically deployed to lull the viewer into a sense of security before scenes where characters were violently attacked, while “The Years” is even more overtly romantic, a loving acceptance of the passage of time.

You can stream both below, via Bandcamp.

× <a href="http://namehymn.bandcamp.com/track/the-fall-feat-rae-cassidy">The Fall (feat. Rae Cassidy) by NAME HYMN</a>