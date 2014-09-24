Herman Astro Will Play its Last Show in October

It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up following one final "grand finale, variety show" scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Miramar Theatre. You can read the band's touching farewell Facebook post here; the gist is that singer/guitarist Zachary Pluer is moving to North Carolina.

"The future is uncertain, but a few things ARE certain,” Pluer writes in the post. “Cody (drums), Dos (Bass), and Eric (guitar) will be continuing on together in the Milwaukee music scene. What incarnation will come out is yet to be determined, but you better keep an eye out! While it will certainly be different and it will NOT be Herman Astro tunes, those three have proven themselves as some of the best musicians in this diverse city. I can’t wait to hear what they come up with."

As for Pluer's future in music? “I will also be continuing to pursue music in Raleigh, North Carolina," he writes, "though I am unsure what THAT incarnation will be.”

You can stream Mean Gene below.