Hey, Another Country Act: Tim McGraw to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

Summerfest has announced its second 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner and, like the first, it's another big country artist: Tim McGraw. One of the all-time best-selling artists of the Soundscan era, McGraw brought a cool, sensual sound to country music when he hit the charts in the mid-’90s, literally topped off by his large sized cowboy hats that hid his eyes while crooning hits like “Don’t Take the Girl” and “Down on the Farm.” His chiseled good looks make him easy on the eyes of his growing legion of fans, and the fact that his father was Mets/Phillies relief pitcher Tug McGraw, that he’s married to the gorgeous pop-country songstress Faith Hill, and that he’s even got ties to Brett Favre (he and his wife have done charity work for the Favre Forward Foundation) made him one of the biggest celebrities in country-music history. Joined by openers Brantley Gilbert and Love and Theft, McGraw brings his "Two Lanes of Freedom" tour to the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 5. Tickets go on sale Fridaym Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

The first announced 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner, for those who missed it, was Jason Aldean, who plays Saturday, June 29.