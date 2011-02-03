Honest Monday at the Jazz Estate Leads to an Album

For its intimate, low-pressure atmosphere, musicians Marc Ballini (keyboards), Craig Baumann (guitar) and Ryan Ogburn (mandolin) took to calling their weekly Monday night gig at the Jazz Estate “Honest Mondays,” eventually adopting a variation of the term as a band moniker: Honest Monday. Expanding to a quintet with the addition of regular Monday night guests Danny Miller (harmonica) and Kevin Rowe (upright bass), the group recorded a self-titled album last year, a collection of soul and swampy rhythm and blues with songwriting contributions from each member. The group doesn’t plan on playing too many shows outside their weekly Jazz Estate commitment, Baumann says, but they’ll make an exception for an album release set Friday night at the Stonefly Brewery with I'm Not a Pilot and The Vitrolum Replic, who will also be celebrating an album release.