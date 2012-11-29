Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the RadioMilwaukee Music Awards

×

RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its 6th annual listener's choice RadioMilwaukee Music Awards last night with a delightful party at Turner Hall Ballroom that featured performances from five of the nominees, Vic & Gab, Klassik, Juniper Tar, Field Report and Jaill. Hard-gigging country revivalists Hugh Bob and the Hustle took home top honors in the Band of the Year category, while Field Report won Album of the Year for their widely lauded self-titled debut.The complete list of winners is below.

Band of the Year: Hugh Bob and the Hustle Album of the Year: “Field Report,” Field Report Song of the Year: “Waste a Lot of Things,” Jaill Solo Artist of the Year: Klassik Catchiest Song: “Flying Away,” Surgeons in Heat Best Album Artwork: “Escaper,” Into Arcadia (art by Brooklyn Henke) Best Music Video: “Sing (For Trouble),” Altos (directed by Sean Williamson) Bandcamp Release of the Year: “For Your Consideration,” Great Lake Drifters Best Disc RadioMilwaukee Missed: “Typewriter,” Wolfgang Schaefer Best Live Show: Juniper Tar Milwaukee Music Ambassador Award: Evan Rytlewski (thanks!)



Personal thanks to everybody who came out to the Yellow Phone Music Conference-sponsored networking party before the event, and to all the local artists who passed me CDs or download links to their latest albums. I'm excited to listen to them all today.