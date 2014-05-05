Ice Balloons (Featuring TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone) Will Play Cactus Club Next Week

Here's a worthwhile show at risk of slipping through the cracks: Ice Balloons will play the Cactus Club next Monday, May 12. Between the band's scarce name recognition and the Monday night booking, that seems like a recipe for low attendance, but the show should be of interest to TV on the Radio fans, since Ice Balloons is the latest project from TV on the Radio singer Kyp Malone, who uses the project as an excuse to indulge some louder, freakier rock 'n' roll impulses than TV on the Radio usually allows him.

The group released a quick, eight-song EP last fall, and if their own press release is to be believed, they go all out in their live shows, striving "for maximum spectacle, with video projections, piña-colada scented smoke and a whirl of chaotic noises, all grounded by a '60s garage punk skeleton." That's on top of a guy wearing a fly mask.

Stream the band's video for "Night Slave" and a very discordant live clip from the group below. The group's Cactus Club show features openers Babes and The Sounds of Time and starts at 8 p.m.