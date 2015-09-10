Janet Jackson Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next Summer

× Expand Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracting some strong early buzz thanks to the lead single "No Sleeep," the kind of ultra-smooth slow jam that nobody else is doing quite this well these days (shame about that J. Cole verse, though).

As part of the tour behind that album, Jackson will return to Milwaukee for a show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, June 5, 2016, the venue announced today. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. There's no word on ticket prices yet.

Treat yourself to a stream of "No Sleeep" below.