One of the East Side's most important music venues, The Jazz Estate is for sale, OnMilwaukee.com is reporting. Since the late '70s, the venue has been one of the city's most popular jazz hubs, and now it is one of the only spots on the East Side that still hosts jazz regularly, but after 14 years of running the place, co-owners Brian Sanders and Mike Honkamp have put the club on the market.

No need for regulars to panic prematurely: Sanders tells OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder that he's in no rush to sell, and is hoping to find a buyer who will keep the venue running as the Jazz Estate.