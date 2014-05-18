Jeff Tweedy is Preparing a Solo Album, Will Play the Pabst Theater June 16

After more than 20 years fronting Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is preparing to release his first solo albums. Details on that album, including a release date and title, haven't been announced yet, but today Pitchfork reported on Tweedy's corresponding solo tour, which will include a Monday, June 16 date at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. Ticket information should be announced soon.

According to Pitchfork, Tweedy's backing band for the tour will feature guitarist Jim Elkington, bassist Darin Gray, keyboardist Liam Cunningham and Tweedy's son Spencer on drums. "The upcoming tour will find the band performing material from Tweedy's forthcoming record," Pitchfork writes. "Tweedy will also play solo acoustic versions of songs from the Wilco and Uncle Tupelo catalogues."

Update: And now we've got some ticket information. They're $45 and will go on sale Friday, May 23 at noon. It's an 8 p.m. show (6:30 p.m. doors) and The Handsome Family will open.