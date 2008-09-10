Jenny Lewis' New Album Streams Online

Here's a nice little mid-week treat: Jenny Lewis' new album, Acid Tongue, which comes out on Sept. 23, is now streaming online on her Myspace page. I've only listened to it once, so I'll resist the temptation to slap an insta-rating on it%uFFFDthere's such a thin line between a lightweight Jenny Lewis song and a heavy Jenny Lewis song, it takes a few extra listens than usual before its safe to finalize a verdict. But I will say that the record sounds great; this is some of the most direct music she's ever recorded. It sounds not only like she's singing right at you, the listener, but like every single instrument on the album is being played directly at you (well, with the possible exception of Elvis Costello's voice: He's obviously singing right at Jenny Lewis. And quite loudly.)