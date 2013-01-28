Jim James to Play the Pabst Theater on April 19

Next week, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will release his first solo album, Regions of Light and Sound of God , an expansive piece that builds on the genre-hopping sensibilities of My Morning Jacket's most wide-ranging albums—it's a hodgepodge of spacey funk, rock, soul, colored with folk and hip-hop detours. To support that album, James and his band will launch a spring tour in April, which will include a performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 19, the venue announced this morning.

General admission tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at noon. In the meantime, you can stream Regions of Light and Sound of God over at NPR.